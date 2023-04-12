Rylan Clark is stepping down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two (Photo: Getty Images)

Rylan Clark is stepping down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two after four years on the show.

Clark has co-hosted the BBC Two spin-off since 2019, alongside former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an emotional statement, the 34-year-old said the time has come for him to “pass on the baton” and “explore what else life has for me”.

He wrote on Twitter: “After 4 fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

“I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me. Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.”

Rylan Clark is stepping down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two (Photo: Getty Images)

The BBC said it would announce Clark’s replacement “in due course”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate Phillips, director of BBC Unscripted, said: “On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime, and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly It Takes Two. Rylan’s infectious personality, his stand-out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, has been a big part of It Takes Two’s continued success.

“Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he‘ll be hugely missed by all the Strictly It Takes Two viewers, Janette and everyone else who works on the show.”