For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Gladiators star dies aged 59 after battle with cancer
1 day ago Andrew Tate released from custody to go under house arrest
1 day ago Man charged with murder after dad and son shot dead on same night
2 days ago Donald Trump to be arraigned in New York over hush money payment
2 days ago Police officer jailed for taking photo of teen's chest on night out
2 days ago UK Amazon workers to strike for six days in pay row escalation

Ryuichi Sakamoto: composer, Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence star and Yellow Magic Orchestra founder dies age 71

The Oscar Award winning composer also acted in films, including alongside David Bowie in Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence

Rhona Shennan
By Rhona Shennan
2 minutes ago
Jury Member Ryuichi Sakamoto is seen at the International Jury press conference during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 15, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jury Member Ryuichi Sakamoto is seen at the International Jury press conference during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 15, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jury Member Ryuichi Sakamoto is seen at the International Jury press conference during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 15, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese composer who wrote the music for Hollywood movies such as The Last Emperor and The Revenant, has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Sakamoto died on 28 March.

Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, alongside David Bowie.

Most Popular

He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi.

He has been nominated several times for the Grammy Award, and won for his work in The Last Emperor.

Tributes for Ryuichi Sakamoto

HollywoodJapanCelebrities