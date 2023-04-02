The Oscar Award winning composer also acted in films, including alongside David Bowie in Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence

Jury Member Ryuichi Sakamoto is seen at the International Jury press conference during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 15, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese composer who wrote the music for Hollywood movies such as The Last Emperor and The Revenant, has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Sakamoto died on 28 March.

Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, alongside David Bowie.

He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi.

He has been nominated several times for the Grammy Award, and won for his work in The Last Emperor.