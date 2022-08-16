Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather spoke in the wake of events at Wounded Knee in 1973 and was followed off stage by Roger Moore

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 50 years after actress Sacheen Littlefeather received abuse for speaking on stage at the Academy Awards stage the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologised to her.

The actress, who is also a Native American civil rights activist, was speaking on behalf of Marlon Brando about the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood films at the awards in 1973 when the incident happened.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1973 Oscars were held during the American Indian Movement’s two-month occupation of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, and the speech was intended to highlight these events.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures said on Monday 15 August that it will host Littlefeather, now aged 75, for an evening of conversation, healing and celebration on Saturday 17 September.

So, just what happened during the 1973 Oscars ceremony, what did the Academy say to Littlefeather and how did she respond?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Native American civil rights activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy after she was abused during the 1973 Oscars awards ceremony. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

What happened during the 1973 Oscars?

During the 1973 Oscars ceremony, on 27 March, Marlon Brando won best actor for The Godfather.

When Brando’s winn was announced Littlefeather, who was wearing a buckskin dress and moccasins, took the stage.

In doing so, she was the first Native American woman ever to do so at the Academy Awards.

In a 60-second speech, she explained that Brando was refusing the award due to "the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry”.

Some in the audience booed her while she was speaking, although there were some sounds of support also.

Littlefeather was then escorted to the wings by James Bond actor Roger Moore.

What happened between Sacheen Littlefeather and actor John Wayne?

Actor John Wayne, who was backstage at the time, was reportedly furious at Littlefeather for her speech.

In many of his films, he starred as a cowboy who was at odds with Indigenous characters.

Littlefeather herself has said he took particular offence to her speech.

She told The Guardian in 2021: “During my presentation, he was coming towards me to forcibly take me off the stage, and he had to be restrained by six security men to prevent him from doing so.”

What happened after the 1973 Oscars?

In the 49 years since the incident, Littlefeather said she’s been mocked, discriminated against and personally attacked for her brief Academy Awards appearance.

What did the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences say?

The Academy Museum shared a letter sent on Saturday 18 June to Littlefeather by David Rubin, academy president, about her speech.

Rubin called Littlefeather’s speech "a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity”.

He said: “The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified.

"The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable.

“For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration."

What has Sacheen Littlefeather said in response?

Littlefeather has expressed her happiness in her mistreatment being acknowledged, nearly five decades after the abuse happened.

She released a statement to express her joy.

She said: “This is a dream come true. It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago.

“I am so proud of each and every person who will appear on stage.”

She added: “Regarding the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people - it’s only been 50 years.

"We need to keep our sense of humour about this at all times. It’s our method of survival."

Who is Sacheen Littlefeather?

Sacheen Littlefeather, whose full name is Marie Louise Cruz, is an American actress, model, and Native American civil rights activist.

Littlefeather was born to a Native American father and a European American mother on 14 November 1946, which means she is now 75 years old.

Littlefeather starred in films The Laughing Policeman (1973), The Trial of Billy Jack (1974) and Johnny Firecloud (1975).

She has previously stated that after rejecting Brando’s Oscar, she felt she was blacklisted from the entertainment industry.