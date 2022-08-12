The former Booker Prize winner was reportedly punched at Chautauqua Institution in New York

Salman Rushdie has been airlifted to hospital after beeing stabbed in the neck in the United States.

The author, who sparked controversy with his novel The Satanic Verses, was on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when he was attacked.

According to reports a man stormed the stage and “punched or stabbed” Sir Salman.

New York police say Sir Salman suffered a stab wound to his neck in on-stage attack, has been airlifted to hospital.

The attacker was restrained, eye witnesses have said.

Here is all you need to know:

Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?

Born in Bombay, British India, in 1946, he is an author whose work combines magical realism with historical fiction.

His second novel Midnight’s Children won the Booker Prize in 1981 - it has since been deemed the “best winner of all time” on two occasions, marking the award’s 25th and 40th anniversaries.

However, he sparked controversy with his fourth novel The Satanic Verses which was published in 1988.

The book was accused of blasphomy by Muslims and of mocking their faith.

It sparked protests and outrage following its publication - it has been banned in Iran since 1988 and it is also banned in India for hate speech.

Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Sir Salman’s death in 1989.

Why are The Satanic Verses so controversial?

The book is accused of blasphomy, in particular because parts of the novel reference events in the Quran.

In the Muslim faith, the Prophet Muhammed was visited by the angel Gibreel over a 22 year period and he recited God’s words to the prophet.

The Conversation reports that in The Satanic Verses, a character Gibreel Farishta becomes his name sake Gibreel in a series of dreams and “encounters another central character in ways that echo Islam’s traditional account of the angel’s encounters with Muhammed”.

Another controversial part of the novel is the fact that Rushdie choses to use a provocative name for Muhammed - using Mahound, which was “an alternative name for Muhammed sometimes used during the Middle Ages by Christians who considered him a devil.”

In the book, Mahound “puts his own words into the angel Gibreel’s mouth and delivers edicts to his followers that conveniently bolster his self-serving purposes”, which outraged Muslims because it implies that rather than God, the Prophet Muhammed is himself the source of revealed truths.

Many protests were held against the book, including one in Bradford in 1989 were a public book burning took place.

What is a fatwa?

In 1989, a year after the publication of the book, Iran’s then leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Sir Salman’s death.

It came after a violet riot protesting the book in Pakistan.

According to Merriam Webster, a fatwa is “a legal opinion or decree handed down by an Islamic religious leader”.

Following the issuing of the fatwa, Sir Salman spent years living in hiding.

There have been attempts to revoke the fatwa, including in 1998 as part of an effort to restore diplomatic relations between UK and Iran.

However in 2006, the Iranian state news agency reported that the fatwa will remain in place permanently because only the person who had issued it could revoke it and Ayatollah Khomeini had died.

Why was Salman Rushdie attacked in New York?

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Sir Salman as he was being introduced.

The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.