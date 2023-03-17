The New Zealand actor revealed his diagnosis ahead of the publication of his memoir ‘Did I Ever Tell You This?’

Actor Sam Neill has revealed that he has been diagnosed with blood cancer. (Credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood actor Sam Neill has revealed that he is battling stage three blood cancer.

The Jurassic Park star made the revealation during an interview with The Guardian ahead of the publication of his new memoir ‘Did I Ever Tell You This?’ on 21 March. The 75-year-old said that he initally began writing about his life as a way to keep busy while he recieved treatment for blood cancer last year.

Neill told The Guardian: “I found myself with with nothing to do. And I’m used to working. I love working. I love going to work.

“I love being with people every day and enjoying human company and friendship and all these things. And suddenly I was deprived of that. And I thought, ‘what am I going to do?’

“I never had any intention to write a book. But as I went on and kept writing, I realised it was actually sort of giving me a reason to live and I would go to bed thinking, ‘I’ll write about that tomorrow … that will entertain me.’ And so it was a lifesaver really, because I couldn’t have gone through that with nothing to do, you know.”

He is best known for his starring roles in the original Jurassic Park triology as Dr Alan Grant, a role he reprise in the most recent addition to the franchise Jurassic World Dominion. The Golden Globe award-winning actor has also starred in Hollywood hits such as The Hunt For Red October, as well as television hits such as Peaky Blinders.

Speaking about his experience, Neill said that he was first alerted after he experienced swollen glands while on the publicity tour for Jurassic World Dominion last year. He has since started taking chemotherapy drugs which has put him into remission.