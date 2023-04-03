For the curious.
Samuel L. Jackson turns up at Bongo’s Bingo club night in Glasgow

The Hollywood actor has been spotted out on the town in Glasgow.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
3 hours ago

Pictures and video showing Samuel L. Jackson enjoying Saturday night at a venue in Glasgow amidst the raucous surroundings of a bingo-themed clubnight have emerged.

A source at the SWG3 venue in the city confirmed to our sister title GlasgowWorld that their visitor to the Bongo's Bingo night was indeed the Pulp Fiction star.

The star was spotted at the side of the stage during the club night at SWG3. Performers on stage introduced the actor and he waved to the crowd.

He was later seen videoing part of the performance before turning his camera phone to face the crowd. The appearance comes two days after the star posted to Instagram while filming in Edinburgh.

We know Jackson has been busy shooting a new Hollywood thriller in West Lothian.

The Marvel star, 74, is set to feature in upcoming action thriller, Damaged, alongside fellow acting veteran and Ocean’s Twelve star Vincent Cassel, 56. The new thriller is about a detective from Chicago who goes to investigate a spree of murders in Scotland.

It seems he felt like a big night out in Glasgow.

