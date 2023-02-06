Sasha Walpole claims she is the mystery woman mentioned in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare

The identity of the “older woman” who Prince Harry claimed took his virginity in a field has been revealed, say reports.

The Prince caused a stir when he shared their encounter in his book, Spare, describing in detail how she had treated him “unlike a young stallion,” and had “smacked” his “rump”. Speculation quickly grew on social media and in the press around who the mystery woman could be.

Sasha Walpole has come forward to claim that she was the “older woman” the Prince was referring to. The 40-year-old mother-of-two told the Daily Mail, “It is something your parents probably should never read”.

So, who is Sasha Walpole and what has she said about taking Prince Harry’s virginity? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Sasha Walpole?

Sasha Walpole is a 40-year-old digger driver from Wiltshire. The married mother of two previously worked as a groom at Prince Charles’ Highgrove estate, where she became friends with Prince Harry. In 2001 she was photographed hanging out with him, alongside her friends at the Beaufort Polo Club.

Prince Harry at a polo match in July 2001, the same year he was friends with Sasha Walpole (Photo: Getty Images)

What has she said about Prince Harry?

Walpole met Prince Harry whilst she was working as a groom at King Charles’ estate in Highgrove. The pair shared a closer age gap than you’d think if you read Spare which described her as an “older woman”. The infamous encounter allegedly took place in July 2001 after Walpole invited the then 16-year-old Prince to her nineteenth birthday party at The Vine Tree Pub in the village of Norton.

She claimed that she is the woman mentioned in the Prince’s novel in an interview with The Sun. Walpole revealed: “I am the woman who took Harry’s virginity. It was ­literally wham-bam between two friends. The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another. We ended up on the floor.”

Walpole explained to The Mail on Sunday: “He wasn’t ‘Prince Harry’ to me, this was Harry, my friend, and the situation had got a little bit out of control. It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it shouldn’t be happening.” Adding: “Afterwards I did grab his bum and gave him a slap. It was with one hand.”

What did Prince Harry write about the encounter?

Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity to an “older woman” in his memoir, Spare. In it he recalled the mystery woman who “liked horses, quite a lot,” and had treated him “unlike a young stallion,” adding: “she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”

Prince Harry recalled how he lost his virginity in his memoir Spare (Photo: Getty Images)

What has she said about Spare book?

Walpole was shocked to discover their encounter had been included in the Prince’s book. She told the Daily Mail: “I was shocked and feel like he has brought this to my door. I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened – in a field behind a pub. That’s fine if you’re not the other person involved.”

She also realised that she had not told her father about the encounter, Walpole said: “It is something your parents probably should never read.” She continued: “It is awkward because of what Harry has written about me slapping his bum, really cringey. It flared up because of the way Harry has written it. That is why I am in this situation. Harry has put it out there.” Adding: “If Dad has an opinion on what Harry has done, he wouldn’t say it. He wouldn’t stew on it, as long as I am OK. My parents’ concern is for my safety. They just want me to be OK.”

