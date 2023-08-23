Fans accuse Selena Gomez of throwing shade at Hailey Bieber in new TikTok video

It wasn’t that long ago that Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber appeared to call a truce to their ongoing feud after the model was bombarded with death threats from Gomez’s fans. But fans are now accusing Selena Gomez, 31, of reigniting the feud between the pair after sharing a video on TikTok.

The video clip shared on her official TikTok account shows Selena Gomez lip-syncing to a scene from Sex and the City when Samantha (Kim Cattrall) answers a phone call from her married lover. The male voice says “It's over, I told my wife” as the singer mimes “Who is this?”

Selena looks stunning in an orange corset style top, hair slicked back and large gold earrings.

With the lyrics ‘don’t hurt me…no more’ from the track ‘What is love’ by Hadaway playing in the background. Selena then turns her back to the camera which shows off her pink rose tattoo. Selena's bestie Cara Delevingne also has the matching one on her rib cage.

The video clip was promoting Selena's new single and the caption read: “Single Soon this Friday!” However fans were quick to comment and accuse the singer of throwing shade at model Hailey Bieber. One person wrote: “She’s hinting Justine and the wife’s divorce rumours”.

Another questioned if she had recently received a call from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, whilst a third person wrote: “Is that what Justin said''.