An online fundraiser has been launched to give the sisters the best possible send-off after their tragic deaths

A devastated family has launched an online fundraiser to give the best possible send-off to two inseparable sisters who died suddenly just 19 days apart, aged only 21 and 26.

Shaunie Thomson, 26, died on 12 February, and her sister Shavanna Levi Thomson, 21, died on 3 March. The family has now set-up a GoFundMe page to raise money to allow them to cover funeral costs for Shaunie and Shavanna, from Edinburgh, who they plan to bury together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A family member told our sister title the Edinburgh Evening News that the family are desperate to give the sisters the best possible send-off, as they struggle to deal with their heartbreaking loss.

They said: “They deserve a proper send-off. It was bad enough getting money to pay for Shaunie’s funeral. When this happened on Friday with Shavanna we didn’t know what to do. They have never had a good life. I just feel like the last thing we can do to help them is give them a proper send-off.

Sisters Shaunie and Shavanna (blonde hair) Thomson tragically passed away just 19 days apart, aged 26 and 21.

"They were really well known in Edinburgh. They just had lots of friends. Everybody knew them, they were just very well-known girls. They lived in Stenhouse but they have lived all over the city.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the sisters’ tragic deaths, the family member added: “I just don’t think they could face their demons anymore. We always told them they could come to us. They were just loved so much. It’s so sad that they are gone.”

Tributes to the sisters have appeared on their Facebook pages. One posting on Shaunie’s page said: “So sad, she was doing good, looking good, then I hear she is away.” Another said: “Shaunie was always there for me, the only person that stood by me and helped me.”

Inseparable sisters Shaunie (left) and Shavanna Thomson.

Friends also paid tribute to Shavanna, with one writing: “Life's honestly the hardest and most unexpected thing. We grew up together and went through literally everything together as well, good and bad, getting each other through the hardest time of both our lives but we made it eventually.

“You were the most genuine and kindest lassie anyone could have ever met and if I could take your place today I would in a heartbeat, you were far too kind for this world gorgeous girl, I’m gonna miss you so so much, I love you angel.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another friend added: “Only seen you last week and you looked so well, fly high my beautiful girl, my heart can't take this news right now, I love you so much.” While another said: “Rest easy hen, back beside your big sister.”

The family fundraiser post said: “The family have made the decision to have both girls’ funeral together which, during the worst time of their lives, will also be financially difficult.

“Hopefully we can raise as much as we can to give the girls the best send off they both deserve, all proceeds will be paid directly to the funeral home and any monies raised left over will go towards a charity of the family’s choice.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 26-year-old woman was found dead within a flat in Granton Medway, Edinburgh, on 12 February 2023. A 21-year-old woman died within a flat at Cameron House Avenue, Edinburgh, on 3 March 2023. Neither deaths are being treated as suspicious."