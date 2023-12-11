Shirley Anne Field: Stage and screen actress dies aged 87

She was known for her role in The Entertainer opposite the late Laurence Olivier

British actress Shirley Anne Field, UK, 12th June 1968. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Actress Shirley Anne Field has died at the age of 87, her family has announced.

Field, a stage and screen star, was brought to prominence in the 1960s following her role in The Entertainer opposite the late Laurence Olivier and went on to feature in films including Alfie and Saturday Night And Sunday Morning.

A statement shared by her representative from her family said: “It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday 10 December 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.