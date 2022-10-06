Shotgun Wedding: Social media users react as Jennifer Lopez shares the ‘bonkers’ trailer for her latest movie
Shotgun Wedding will be released on Prime Video on 27 January 2023
Fans and celebrities react as Jennifer Lopez shares the “absolutely bonkers” trailer for her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding.
The 53-year-old will play a bride-to-be in the romantic comedy, alongside Josh Duhamal, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz.
The trailer for Shotgun Wedding has surpassed 15 million views, with fans already saying they “can’t wait” for its release.
This comes a day after Jennifer shared the movie trailer to her Instagram and Twitter, telling her followers it will be released on 27 January 2023.
The actress simply wrote: “TRAILER DROP. #ShotgunWedding hits @PrimeVideo 1.27.23.”
The trailer shows Darcy (played by Jennifer) and Tom (played by Josh) on a romantic island, getting set up for their wedding, alongside their crazy family and friends.
For some reason, Darcy’s handsome ex turns up in a helicopter which seems like the twist of the movie.
However, the actual chaos comes when a group of baddies crash the wedding and take their guests hostage.
Darcy and Tom have to work together to get their family and friends back safely.
Actress Kerry Washington and director Jessy Terrero were among those to comment on Jennifer’s Instagram post.
Whilst over on Twitter, fans are praising the two-minute 34-second trailer for it’s “absolutely bonkers turn” and jaw-dropping “twist”.
Other “excited” fans are praising the release date of the film, saying ”the year 2023 is going to start well”.
Many social media users are also excited to see the hilarious Jennifer Coolidge play Toms overbearing mother, and take charge of a machine gun.
Shotgun Wedding will be released on Prime Video. However, some people have took to Twitter, wondering why the movie won’t be show in cinemas or theatres.