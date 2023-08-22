Sienna Miller is reportedly pregnant with her second child. The actress, 41, was spotted holidaying in Ibiza and photographed wearing a brown bikini and growing bump according to images obtained by People.

Sienna is currently dating actor Oli Green, 26, who is best known for his roles in the movies ‘Lift’ and ‘A Good Person’. The couple first sparked dating rumours in February 2022 after attending a basketball match together in New York.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Actors Sienna Miller and Ben Stiller attend Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple confirmed their relationship when they made their red carpet debut in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. They have since attended many award shows together, watched the tennis at Wimbledon and were recently spotted enjoying a holiday in the celeb hot spot St Tropez.

This will be Sienna’s second child as she also shares a daughter Marlowe with her ex-fiancé actor Tom Sturridge, who stars in the Netflix series 'The Sandman'. The pair dated for four years between 2011- 2015 and welcomed their daughter in 2012. The split was amicable and they continue to co-parent their daughter.

Not many exes would happily attend any events together. In 2022 Sienna and her boyfriend Oli attended a Wimbledon match and sitting right behind them was her ex-Tom and his model girlfriend Alexa Chung.