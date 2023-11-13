Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Alex Ferguson Ferguson paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton on Monday, as the former Manchester United midfielder was laid to rest at Manchester Cathedral.

Thousands lined the street at Old Trafford and in the city centre as the funeral procession began its journey at the Trinity Statue and ended just a stone’s throw from the National Football Museum, a fitting tribute to a man who helped establish Manchester as the country’s capital city for football.

Ferguson more than played his part in that too, and the former United boss was among the thousand who attended the service at Manchester Cathedral. Charlton was a key proponent of Ferguson’s appointment as manager in 1986, and encouraged others at the club to stick with the Scotsman during his early difficult years at Old Trafford.

Charlton’s impact has certainly not been forgotten by Ferguson. “It was very sombre and there was a wonderful tribute from his grandson, I thought it was fantastic,” he told Sky Sports after the funeral.

“It’s not easy to get up there and speak and the speakers did a great job. He was a fantastic man; I’m at United because of Sir Bobby Charlton, no question about that.

“From the day I came, he supported me one hundred percent. He was totally behind me every step of the way, in everything we tried to do in terms of youth. I’m here because of Bobby Charlton.”

