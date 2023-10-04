It is the second time that Madame Tussauds London has honored the 97-year-old broadcaster

Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a new waxwork of Sir David Attenborough, more than three decades after the his first wax figure was revealed.

The new artwork was unveiled at the Urban Jungle in London's Barbican Conservatory surrounded by 1,500 species of plants and trees to "pay homage" to Sir David and his conservation work. It was dressed in his trademark light blue shirt and khaki trousers with a working wristwatch.

Sir David's lifelike wax sculpture will be on display at the London attraction starting on 20 October in a "soon-to-be-revealed zone" with other "fellow icons that have shaped British culture," including the late Diana, Princess of Wales, British rapper Stormzy and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

It is the second time the 97-year-old broadcaster has been immortalised by Madame Tussauds London, having unveiled a previous wax figure of himself in 1992.

The wax figure of broadcaster and conservationist Sir David Attenborough in the urban jungle of Barbican Conservatory (Photo: Madame Tussauds)

Jo Kinsey, studio manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “We’ve created a new figure of Sir David 31 years later – it’s a testament to who he is and his enduring role in British culture.” She added: “To create the figure of Sir David, we have a team of up to 25 artists working together at any one time.

“It is super important that we pay attention to every single detail in each and every figure, and especially with Sir David, there is so many details that actually make the figure what it is.

“We’ve got the lovely creases in the shirt and the trousers, the watch, the actual hands are ticking if you look closely, and then to the skin, it’s really important to pay attention to every little vein and every freckle and every hair has been styled.

“…It was really important with Sir David that we captured the essence of him and the pose is warm, it’s gentle and his stance is how we’d normally see him on the television.”

The Baker Street immersive attraction said it had chosen to capture the natural historian’s “trademark inquisitive and kind expression” in the waxwork. Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Sir David Attenborough is a true national treasure and living legend.

“The king of the modern-day documentary, his voice is instantly recognisable by generations globally… His work in the field of conservation is unrivalled and the immensely powerful mark he’s made on millions of people, by bringing the wonders of the world into our living rooms, through his ground-breaking broadcasting, is profound.

“Sir David is a cherished cultural British gem, admired worldwide, and we know all of our guests, young and old alike will love getting the chance to meet the figure of the man behind that iconic voice.”