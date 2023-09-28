Sir Michael Gambon's family confirmed that the actor passed away in hospital surrounded by his wife and son

The family of actor Sir Michael Gambon have confirmed his death at the age of 82.

Sir Michael passed away after a "bout of pneumonia" according to his family.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Sir Michael was a veteran of the entertainment industry, with a career spanning five decades. Throughout his career, he appeared in notable work on television, in film, on stage and on radio.

He was known to households as as Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter’s The Singing Detective, as well as the French detective Jules Maigret in the 1992 ITV series Maigret. He won a total of four television BAFTAs throughout his career.

Sir Michael introduced himself to a new generation after he taking over the role of as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, from the late Richard Harris. He took up the role in the series' third film 'Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban'.

He was also known for his illustrious stage career, most notably his performances in Shakespeare productions. Sir Michael began his stage career in 1962, appearing in Othello at the Gates Theatre, Dublin.