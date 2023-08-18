The late Sir Michael Parkinson and his wife Mary lived in the picturesque village of Bray in Berkshire which is renowned for its gastronomic restaurants, as well as some notable residents. Not only does Heston Blumenthal’s ‘The Fat Duck’ attract foodies to Bray, but so does The Roux family’s The Waterside Inn, which is also situated in the area.

When it comes to celebrities who hail or live in Berkshire, one A-list name is Kate Winslet. She was born in Reading and studied at the Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead, where Ivor Novello once lived.

If that wasn’t A-list enough for you, then how about George and Amal Clooney? The couple own a Grade-11 home in Sonning, Berkshire, and have reportedly welcomed the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Obamas into their home.

The Daily Mail reported in July 2023 that Brad Pitt himself had visited George and Amal Clooney’s home and said: “He has also regularly visited his close friend George Clooney at his £10 million Grade 11-listed riverside home in Sonning, Berkshire, which he shares with wife Amal.

It is not only Hollywood stars who have called Berkshire their home, but royalty too of course. Windsor is of course a historic market town situated in the area of Windsor and Maidenhead in Berkshire, and is the site of Windsor Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their family live in Adelaide Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Windsor Home Park.

The county of Berkshire is very familiar to the Princess of Wales as her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor, a Georgian house that they bought in 2012. The Princess of Wales’s sister Pippa Matthews and her husband James are also the owners of a property in Berkshire that is reportedly worth £15m.