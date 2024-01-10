Sophie Rundle and Matt Stokoe are expecting a second child together

Happy Valley actress Sophie Rundle has revealed she is now pregnant with her actor husband Matt Stokoe, describing it as the "longest pregnancy" she has ever had. In an interview with BBC's The One Show, the 35-year-old revealed she is expecting her second child, in what has been described as a continuation of her character in new drama, After The Flood, who had a fake baby bump throughout filming.

The couple play husband and wife in the recently released ITV series, in which Sophie's character, PC Joanna Marshall, is pregnant as she works to solve a murder case. She said: "I am now pregnant in real life...So this is starting to feel like the longest pregnancy any human woman has ever endured. Wasn’t pregnant then, had a big fake bump and I think I was sort of put off when I had the fake bump then enough time had passed and now I’m going in for more."

