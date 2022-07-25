The pair met when Stacey was crowned the 2010 winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, whilst Joe was presenting the show after winning the series in 2008

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Photos

Singer Stacey Solomon, 32, and actor Joe Swash, 40, are officially husband and wife after they tied the knot during a private wedding ceremony in their back garden.

The ceremony took place at their £1.2million home, known as Pickle Cottage, on Sunday.

The couple got engaged in December 2020, but postponed their special day due to the pandemic and again after Stacey became pregnant with their daughter Rose.

However, they eventually said their vows in a large marquee adorned with fairy lights.

In the days before her big day, Stacey teased her followers with posts of her setting up the garden with a white pergola and another post of her wedding hair.

She decided to go back blonde as it is her natural colour and she “didn’t want anything crazy for the wedding”, after having vibrant red hair for 10 months.

Earlier in the month, she also shared a picture of her wedding door with her Instagram followers.

The door has a ‘Mr & Mrs’ sign on it and a white flower wreath, and the front porch is covered with white flowers.

She wrote: “This will forever be my favourite door of all time..”

Stacey kept her followers updated on the Pickle Cottage transformation, and revealed the furniture used for the wedding would be donated to charity afterwards.

Former The Only Way is Essex star James Argent, who is known better as Arg, serenaded the couple and their guests - whilst a DJ also entertained with classic garage songs.

Another former Towie star, Ricky Rayment, and Stacey’s fellow Loose Women panellist, Linda Robson, also attended the wedding.

Last month, Joe headed on a Jet2 flight to Ibiza for his stag do.

And shortly after, Stacey jetted off to Mykonos for hen do where she rocked a series of white bikinis.

The pair met in 2010 when Stacey was crowned winner of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, whilst Joe, who won the reality series in 2008, was presenting alongside Ant and Dec.

The X Factor star and former EastEnders actor share two children – Rex, two, and Rose, nine months.