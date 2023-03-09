‘He was a really nice man, he was really polite’

Staff at a UK restaurant had the surprise of their lives when Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx turned up for dinner this week.

The multi-award-winning star of Django Unchained and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is believed to have been filming in the Hertfordshire village Bovingdon when he arrived at The Grill Steak House in The Exchange, in Aylesbury, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday (7 March.

Within the past 18 months, the restaurant has also been visited by other the world-famous ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, The Bucks Herald reports.

Aylesbury man Steven Garbutt grabbed a picture with Jamie Foxx outside the restaurant

A management spokesperson said: “He just randomly turned up. The staff were really taken aback and surprised.

“They [celebrities] just seem to be turning up. I don’t know what it is – we’re hoping it’s the food. I used to think it’s a coincidence but any time any celebrities come in to town we always seem to get them.”

“We’re quite taken aback because obviously to get a Hollywood A-lister is very different."

Foxx, who dined with two others, with a bodyguard at a separate table, ordered a starter of prawns, followed by ribeye steak and lobster.

The spokesperson added: “He said to the staff it was really enjoyable. He was really friendly - he spoke to everyone, he took some pictures with some customers, he took some pictures outside the restaurant with just people walking by.

“The staff were a little bit rushed off their feet so they didn’t get to take any photos with him in the restaurant. They were just running around trying to sort out other tables at the same time.

"They were all buzzing and texting me, but I was out of town so I couldn’t get back to meet him. But from what staff were saying, he really enjoyed it, he finished all his food and he was a really nice man. They said he was really polite, nothing was too much.

