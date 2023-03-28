The Britain’s Got More Talent and Catchphrase host is tight-lipped about his personal life

Deal or No Deal will be returning to TV with Stephen Mulhern at the helm. The game show which previously aired on Channel 4 will now be bringing the big red boxes to ITV.

Presented by Noel Edmonds from 2005 to 2016, Deal or No Deal offered contestants the chance to win £250,000, all they had to do was work their way through the 22 sealed boxes each with a mystery cash value. The show’s banker, whose identity in the original series was a close guarded secret, tries to tempt the contestant to accept an offer in exchange for their box, this could either mean they end up winning more money or significantly less.

Applications to appear on the TV show are now open, with filming for the series expected to take place in July 2023. Speaking to ITV about his new role, Mulhern explained that he has “always been such a huge fan of the show” and is now “practising at home with small cereal boxes”.

Mulhern is best known for presenting Britain’s Got Talent spin-off show Britain’s Got More Talent and Catchphrase, but keeps information about love life under wraps. So, who is Stepehen Mulhern dating and is the TV presenter married? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Stephen Mulhern dating?

Mulhern is tight-lipped about his personal life, however, the TV presenter previously revealed in an interview with Celebs Now that he was “on my own” and when asked if he was a “single pringle” he replied “I am yes”. Mulhern told the publication: “Last time I went on a date was about four years ago. That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much.”

Stephen Mulhern is tight-lipped about his relationship status (Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Is he married?

Mulhern has never been married and does not reveal much about his personal life. The only romantic relationship he has ever discussed in public was with EastEnders actress Emma Barton.

When was he with Emma Barton?

Mulhern started dating EastEnders actress Emma Barton after the pair met in 2008 when they were both cast in the Snow White pantomime at the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury. Barton played the lead role of Snow White and Mulhern the character Muddles. The couple dated for three years and kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. Reported by The Sun, according to Mulhern, their relationship came to “a natural end” in 2011.

Emma Barton and Stephen Mulhern dated for three years (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Barton has since moved on from Mulhern and in January 2023 was reportedly dating British rock star and music producer Jason Perry. A source told The Sun on Sunday: “The couple are smitten with each other and are very sweet to be around.” The actress was previously married to lawyer Nigel Stoat from 2002 to 2005, she has also dated police officer Harry Waddington and EastEnders actor Joel Beckett.

What has he said about Deal or No Deal?