Steve Halliwell, who played Zak Dingles in Emmerdale has died aged 77

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell, who played Zak Dingle in the Yorkshire soap, has died “peacefully with his loved ones around him” aged 77, his family said in a statement issued by ITV.

The actor, who made his first appearance on the serial drama in October 1994, died peacefully with his family around him. The statement from ITV said: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss.

“Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him.”

Halliwell’s family said: “He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.