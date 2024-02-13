Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BBC is set to pay tribute to one of its iconic radio presenters, Steve Wright, whose death has shocked the nation. The 69-year-old Radio 2 DJ passed away on Tuesday (February 12), just two days after he was last on air, hosting a pre-recorded special Valentine's Day edition of his Love Songs programme.

His death was announced by his family in a statement via the BBC. They said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

BBC radio presenter Steve Wright has died aged 69

Born in Greenwich, London in 1954, Wright began his career at the BBC in a clerical role. His venture into broadcasting started in 1976 when he left the BBC to join Thames Valley Radio. Four years later, he became part of BBC Radio 1, initially hosting weekend programmes before introducing "Steve Wright in the Afternoon" in 1981, a programme that would ultimately become synonymous with his career.

Following a brief period hosting the Radio 1 breakfast show in 1994, Wright transitioned to Talk Radio before rejoining the BBC in 1996. His tenure at the BBC saw him presenting various programmes, including a Saturday show and "Sunday Love Songs" on Radio 2 from 1996, followed by the launch of his afternoon show in 1999, a position he held until 2022.

In 2022, during a series of scheduling changes at the station, Scott Mills took over the afternoon slot, while Wright continued his tenure with Radio 2, hosting "Sunday Love Songs" along with a series of special programmes and podcasts.

BBC to celebrate Steve Wright's life