Steven Tyler: Judge dismisses sexual assault lawsuit against Aerosmith singer
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a former teenage model who accused Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler of sexually assaulting her nearly 50 years ago in Manhattan, reported Reuters. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Jeanne Bellino waited too long to sue the 75-year-old rock star, who has "vehemently" denied her allegations.
In her lawsuit, Bellino, who was 17 in the summer of 1975, alleged that Steven forced her into a phone booth where he groped her before engaging in simulated sex and put his tongue down her throat, as others stood by laughing.
Tyler has also defended against a lawsuit in Los Angeles, where another woman, Julia Misley, claimed he sexually assaulted her in 1973 when she was 16 and he was 25. Bellino's law firm has represented Misley in that case.
The judge said Bellino did not qualify for a two-year window to pursue claims that would otherwise extend beyond statutes of limitations, because she did not allege that Tyler's conduct posed a "serious risk of physical injury."
David Long-Daniels, a lawyer for Tyler, told Reuters: "We agree with the judge's reasoning, and are grateful for this result on behalf of our client."
