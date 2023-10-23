Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rumours have been circulating that Storm Huntley could be set to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Speculation is growing that the Scottish TV presenter who co-hosts Jeremy Vine on Channel 5 could be making the move to ITV very soon. Willoughby announced her departure from ITV's This Morning in an Instagram post on October 10.

The award-winning presenter had hosted the show for 14 years, explaining the decision was made "for me and my family". She said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so, so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

Since her shock departure speculation has been growing about who will take over. So, who is Storm Huntley, is she going to replace Holly Willoughby and who is her husband? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Storm Huntley?

Storm Huntley is a TV presenter from Glasgow in Scotland. She started her career in radio after graduating from the University of Glasgow where she studied politics and economics. Her first TV role was on weather for STV, and she later presented on Down on the Farm on CBeebies alongside JB Gill. She is now a co-host on the Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5.

Storm Huntley is rumoured to be in the running as Holly Willoughby's replacement (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Is Storm Huntley replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Rumours have been circulating that Storm Huntley could possibly be replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning. The TV presenter addressed the speculation in a post on Instagram. Taking to her stories she said: "Well it's certainly been quite the day. First I get sent this..." She then added: "Very flattering but I think there may be a scheduling issue there."

What are the odds for Storm Huntley replacing Holly Willoughby?

Huntley is now in the second top spot to replace Willoughby according to odds shared by William Hill. Their spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “There’s certainly a storm brewing in the betting to be the next This Morning host, with Storm Huntley a notable market mover in recent days.

“The Scottish presenter is now just 2/1 to replace Holly Willoughby on hosting duties, with Alison Hammond the favourite at even-money and the only other candidate ahead of Huntley in the betting.”

Here are the latest odds on who could replace Holly Willoughby:

Alison Hammond - EVS

Storm Huntley - 2/1

Josie Gibson - 4/1

Rochelle Humes - 7/1

Davina McCall - 11/1

Denise van Outen - 12/1

Charlotte Hawkins - 14/1

Susanna Reid - 16/1

Laura Whitmore - 16/1

Lorraine Kelly - 16/1

Kate Garraway - 16/1

Maya Jama - 20/1

Storm Huntley's husband Kerr Okan

Kerr Okan is a singer and the frontman of Scottish band The LaFontaines. The group have supported artists including Example, N-Dubz, Pendulum and The Tings Tings. They also have their own podcast which "delves into a decade worth of short stories from their travels."