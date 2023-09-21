The Strictly Come Dancing star has taken the 'hardest step so far' in her battle against breast cancer - having her hair cut off

Strictly Come Dancing dancer Amy Dowden has taken the 'hardest step so far' in her battle against breast cancer - having her hair cut off.

The 33-year-old professional dancer has shared a video of the emotional haircut - prompted by the onset of chemotherapy hair loss.

The video shows brave Amy surrounded by loved ones as her hair was cut off. She said it was a way of 'taking control' as her treatment continues, after her diagnosis in May.

In a caption alongside the video, she wrote: "This too shall pass. Taking control - the hardest step so far. I tried my best to save it. I know it's only hair but these past few months I've had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy.

"I'm missing every possible aspect of dancing. I just wanted to keep my identity with my hair and I tried telling myself it wouldn't go. But I would dread the pain of waking up to the shedding everyday."

Family and friends took turns to chop off locks as the dancer, who has been forced to sit out the new series of the BBC hit show, said her new look was a way of of reclaiming her identity.

She went on: "I've not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and control."

"Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line," she added. "This for me was a hurdle I couldn't even bring myself to think or speak about. I've done it and I've also crossed the halfway chemo line.

"I'm feeling empowered and positive. To everyone on their own journey, whatever that may be, I'm sending love, power, strength and courage. I found my courage for this step and I'm proud."

Caerphilly-born Amy also promised fans and supporters "some fun before and after" videos, but said she "wanted to share the truth and hopefully help others, and bring normality to a beautiful bald head".

The message has been met with an outpouring of support from fans and celebrity friends.

Fellow Strictly professional, Graziano Di Prima, said: "The strongest woman I ever met. I love you so much Amy!"

Strictly Come Dancing’s star Amy Dowden has had her hair shaved off amid her battle with breast cancer. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

And Dianne Buswell said: "You are still all the things you were before, just with added courage, strength and determination. One thing about you is that you don’t let anything take over.

"You always said to me, 'I’m not Amy with Crohn's, I’m Amy the dancer'. You're still Amy the dancer and always will be. I cannot wait to have you back on the dancefloor with us, chatting away, making endless cups of tea.

"We all love you so much and I’m such a proud friend you are taking control."