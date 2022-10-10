Professional dancer Katya Jones has reportedly signed up to celebrity dating app Raya, after split from fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones three years ago

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya in a bid to find love again.

The Strictly star, 33, who lives in London, is reportedly said to be looking for love, three years after her split from ex-husband Neil Jones, 40.

The Russian dancer has joined the app, amidst the circulating news of Neil’s blossoming romance with 2022 Love Island star Chyna Mills, 23.

Strictly’s Katya Jones is looking for love on celebrity dating app, Raya. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Mills was a Casa Amor bombshell that left the Love Island villa after she was friendzoned by financial adviser, Jay Younger, 28.

The new couple’s romance was confirmed in August when they were spotted holding hands on a romantic trip to Paris.

Advertisement

Neil told The Mirror that they’re taking things slowly, and admitted, “[They’re] still getting to know each other.”

Neil Jones (L) and Katya Jones attend the Cirque du Soleil Premiere Of "TOTEM" at Royal Albert Hall on January 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Katya spoke to The Sun , about her bid to find new love, and reported that her Raya profile bio says: “I believe in people. Creativity is my food. Passionate about sustainability. Also a bit of a nutter.”

She also attached various snaps to her profile, to wow potential suitors including several bikini shots, where she shows off her incredible dancer’s physique.

Love Islander Chyna Mills posted a photo dump to her Instagram page, which included a selfie with new boyfriend Neil Jones. (Photo Credit: Instagram / @chymills_)

Many other Strictly stars have reportedly signed up to the celebrity dating app, including dancer Giovanni Pernice, 32, influencer Tilly Ramsey, 20, and singer Hrvy, 23.

Advertisement

Katya and Neil were married for six years, and split in 2019, following a kissing scandal involving Katya’s celebrity dance-partner, comedian Seann Walsh, 36.

Katya and Neil split in 2019, following a kissing scandal involving Katya’s celebrity dance-partner, comedian Seann Walsh. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Following the highly publicised incident, the former Strictly couple took to social media and released a statement.

They said: "After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate." It continued: “We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends.”

Advertisement

However, the former dancing couple insisted that the incident had nothing to do with the end of their marriage.

Since their split they have posted snaps of each other online and been spotted meeting up as friends, they are also still working together on Strictly.

Katya is paired up with former football star Tony Adams, for the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.