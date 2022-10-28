The heat is on for the Home Secretary as questions are raised over her reappointment to the role - but what does home life look like for Suella Braverman?

Suella Braverman has become a prominent figure in the Conservative Party over the past year, having featured in Cabinet and even had a run at the leadership during the summer.

As the spotlight on Braverman grows bigger and more critical, she can at least count on one person to turn to - her husband Rael Braverman. Here’s everything we know about the Home Secretary’s home life and marriage.

Suella Braverman has man has been married since 2018 and has two children with her husband, Rael. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is Suella Braverman’s husband?

Rael, 47, is a manager at luxury car firm Mercedes. Braverman met her now-husband in 2015, having been introduced to each other through mutual friends.

Speaking of the early days of their relationship. Rael said: "We met through some mutual friends, and then she invited me for a day in parliament. As far as first dates go it was certainly an unusual one, but I’ve always been interested in politics so I went along with it.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and we agreed to meet up again. We had our first ‘proper’ date a few weeks later and it all took off from there."

Braverman has repeatedly called her husband as one of her biggest supporters. They are believed to split their home life between London and Locks Heath, Hampshire, which is in Braverman’s consituency.

When did Suella Braverman and her husband get married?

Braverman married her husband, Rael Braverman, in February 2018. He proposed to Braverman while the pair were on holiday in Cyprus in 2017.

Rael has spoken about how he “planned out” the entire holiday around the proposal. The politician added that she was charmed by the effort, and that she was “thrilled” to marry him

They married at the House of Commons. The family has since grown since the two tied the knot.

How many children does Suella Braverman have?

Suella and her husband have two children together. Their son George was born in 2019, while their youngest child, Gabriella, was born in 2021.