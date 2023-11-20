A closer look at model, actress, singer and songwriter Suki Waterhouse as she confirms pregnancy

Suki Waterhouse has confirmed she is pregnant after sparking rumours earlier this month when she was spotted on a hike with boyfriend Robert Pattinson in Los Angeles. During a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City on Sunday a video of the singer, 31, was shared on TikTok.

Suki Waterhouse said: “I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on,” as she pushed back her pink jacket to motion towards her stomach, she added “'I'm not sure if it's working.”

The singer has been dating ‘The Batman’ actor Robert Pattinson, 37, since 2018. It took three years before the couple appeared to confirm their relationship when they made their red carpet debut at Dior’s Men’s Fall Fashion Show in 2022. Although the couple have been photographed together at many celebrity events they seem to prefer to keep their private life private.

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

Suki Waterhouse is an English model, actress, singer and songwriter. She was born in Hammersmith, London but grew up in Chiswick. Her mother Elizabeth Waterhouse is a nurse and father Norman Waterhouse is reportedly a plastic surgeon. She has a brother Charlie Waterhouse and two younger sisters Madeline Waterhouse and Imogen Waterhouse who is also a model and actress.

Suki Waterhouse started modelling at the age of 16 and featured in campaigns for Burberry and Hugo Boss. She released her first single in 2016 ‘Brutally’ from the EP ‘Milk Teeth’ which was later followed by debut album ‘I Can't’ Let Go’ in 2022.

The actress made her first feature film debut in the movie Pusher in 2012. The actress has since starred in several TV and film projects including Assassination Nation (2018), A Rainy Day in New York (2019), Seance (2021) and more recently the TV series Daisy Jones & the Six (2023).

Who has Suki Waterhouse dated?

Suki Waterhouse previously dated Bradley Cooper when she was 23 years-old and he was 40 for two years (2013 - 2015). Her boyfriend Robert Pattinson previously dated Twilight co-star Kirsten Stewart (2009-2013) and was previously engaged to FKA Twigs who he dated from 2014-2017).

