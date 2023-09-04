Susanna Reid returned to ITV Good Morning Britain today with a fresh new haircut.

The TV presenter, 52, hosted the show alongside Ed Balls after her summer break. Susanna has chopped off her long, brunette locks and swapped it for a blunt bob haircut, with blonde highlights and wavy style.

Susanna took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to show off her new hairstyle ahead of her return to the morning show with the caption: “NEW TERM - NEW TRIM.” Fans were blown away by her new hairstyle. One person wrote “Looking fabulous- really suits you” and another commented “Absolutely luv that new hairstyle on you. Really looks great. I’m a hairdresser and I’m guessing we will be having a few clients asking for a Susanna.”

Celebrity stylist and owner of November Collective Christopher Laird gives his thoughts on Susanna’s new hairstyle. He said “It’s so nice to see Susanna changing up her look – this cut gives her such a fresh, new feel, the perfect new season glow-up. The cut takes years off and is a great example of style having no age – this cut could look equally amazing on a 20-year-old or a 70-year-old. It’s completely timeless and the natural laid-back styling is spot-on – not too formal, not too overdone, just very, very fresh.”

“A mid-length bob is the perfect transitional cut that will carry you from summer to autumn –it feels cool (in every sense of the word!) in the warmer months but works just as well when you’re starting to layer up as the temperature drops. The blunt, modern shape is so versatile – you can add texture, slick it down, dress it up, clip it back or wear it half-up.”

How to get the Susanna Reid's hairstyle

Christopher Laird shares his tips on how to get Susanna Reid's hairstyle, “To achieve this look yourself, first speak to your stylist about your hair type – they will be able to suggest which version of this blunt mid-length bob will work with your texture. It’s really adaptable and can work for so many people – it’s great for clients with texture, and for finer hair, it’s ideal for creating a thicker, fuller appearance.”

