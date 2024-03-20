TikTok and Instagram influencer Taylor Frankie Paul and her boyfriend Dakota Mortensen are expecting a baby boy in March 2024. Photo by Instagram/taylorfrankiepaul.

TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul is eagerly awaiting the birth of her third child, a baby boy.

Paul has been regularly keeping her 351,000 Instagram followers and 4 million TikTok followers updated throughout her pregnancy, and has revealed that her due date is in March. But, she has not announced her specific due date.

She first shared the happy news of her pregnancy back in September by posting a video of her baby scan appointment to her TikTok page, and a series of photos which appear to be from a pregnancy photo shoot to her Instagram page.

The pregnancy reveal came just under a year after the somewhat controversial star announced she and boyfriend Dakota Mortensen had lost a baby through an ectopic pregnancy, and also just weeks after she pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge after she allegedly threw a chair at Mortensen in an incident which took place earlier in 2023.

29-year-old Paul is already a mum to daughter Indy, aged six, and three-year-old son Ocean, who she shares with ex-husband Tate Paul. The child, which is due in 2024, will be Mortensen’s first. Paul and Mortensen, 30, have had an on/off relationship since they began dating in the summer of 2022, months after Paul’s marriage ended, allegedly because she broke the rules in a swinging agreement that they had made with their friends.

Paul has been updating both her social media pages on an almost daily basis in recent days as her due date obviously approaches, but according to the latest update she is still awaiting the arrival of her baby boy. The name of the child has not yet been announced.

The mum's last TikTok update came six days ago (Thursday March 14), where she posted a video of her in hospital waiting for an appointment. The video was captioned: "Later this week though #membranesweep #38weekspregnant."

The video caption led her fans to suspect that she was due to give birth by the end of last week, but as the star has not yet updated her social media platforms to announce the birth some believe she may now be overdue.

Paul also shared a Story to her Instagram page on Monday morning (March 18) to say that she was "still pregnant". Her Instagram bio also still reads 'Mama to Indy, Ocean and one on the way' at the time of writing, (on the afternoon of Wednesday March 20).

Mortensen last updated his Instagram yesterday (Tuesday March 19) with a video of himself and Paul shopping, with the caption: "Waddling that baby right out". He also confirmed in an overlay of text in the video that Paul was 'about to have a baby any second'.