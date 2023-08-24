Taylor Swift fans were already excited about the news that the singer is set to release her version of the album ‘1989’ and now Tay-Swift has given fans a taste of ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylors version)’.

Swift recently announced that the new version of ‘1989’ album will be released on October 27, exactly nine years to the day that the original album was released. Fans speculate that Taylor’s version of ‘Reputation’ will be released in February 2024. But here’s hoping she will release it sooner and on November 10 2023 as the original was previously released on November 10 2017 - fingers crossed.

The re-recorded song from Taylor’s, 33, Reputation album made its global debut for the teaser trailer of upcoming Prime Video series ‘Wilderness’ which stars Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ashley Benson. ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylors version)’ is the perfect song for the trailer and Wilderness will definitely be on our watchlist.

Taylor’s version of the track plays over the trailer for the new thriller series with the sub text ‘Look What You Made Her Do’. Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly "happily ever after" quickly turns into a living nightmare.

Based on the B.E. Jones' book of the same name and adapted for TV series by Marnie Dickens., the series follows a British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who appear to have it all.

According to the official synopsis of the series the couple have a “ rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them.

Until Liv learns about Will's affair, heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion, fury. When Will proposes a trip around America's epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get revenge.”

Starring alongside the ‘Victoria’ star Jenna Coleman the series features ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Ashley Benson as Cara, ‘Orange is the New Black’ star Marsha Stephanie Blake as Detective Rawlins and ‘Ride’ actor Jake Foy.