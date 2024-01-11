Teenager at school with faulty heating sent home for wearing a coat in class

The teenager's dad is furious that his cold son could not wear a coat in class while the school's heating was broken

A teenager has been sent home from school for wearing a coat in class while the building’s heating was not working. John Craig said his 14-year-old son was told he could not wear his coat even though one of the boilers was broken and the heating was affected at Horbury Academy in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

The teenager was told pupils could wear PE gear, such as hoodies, while the heating was broken but not their own attire. The dad said his son was then sent home after he refused to remove the coat.

Mr Craig said his daughter, also a pupil at the school, had been asked to leave a geography class for the same reason.

He said: “My son doesn't possess a hoodie. They make his arms itch. The policy is the school bullying kids and I feel strongly about it. I’d understand if his coat displayed profanity or something inappropriate, but it’s just a gilet with no markings and at the end of the day we’re talking about a child's welfare.”

He said he did not disagree with the practice of pupils wearing uniforms but believed if the heating was broken then exceptions should be made. He added: “I'm all for uniforms but when it is the school's fault then there needs to be some flexibility.”

A spokesperson for Horbury Academy said: “We can confirm that the academy has experienced a recent issue with one of the boilers which has meant some disruption to heating in parts of the academy building and this has been communicated to parents.

"In response temperatures have been monitored closely, and to mitigate any potential disruption temporary heating arrangements have been put in place alongside reasonable adjustments made to our academy uniform for all pupils as a precautionary measure.”

They said the school would not comment on matters regarding individual pupils.