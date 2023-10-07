Screenwriter Terence Davies dies aged 77

Terence Davies is known for his autobiographical films

Director Terence Davies attends 'A Quiet Passion' official competition screening during the 60th BFI London Film Festival at Embankment Garden Cinema on October 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

British screenwriter and director Terence Davis has died at the age of 77.

Davies, known for his autobiographical films such as Distant Voices, Still Lives and Children died peacefully at home after a short illness, his manager confirmed in a statement.

The news came via his official Instagram page which said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Terence Davies, who died peacefully at home after a short illness, today on 7th October 2023.”

He established himself with a trilogy of films - Children, Madonna and Child, and Death and Transfiguration - in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

His work often covered themes of his sexuality, as well as Catholicism.

His most recent work Netflix drama Benediction explored the life of war poet Siegfried Sassoon.