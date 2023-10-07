Screenwriter Terence Davies dies aged 77

Terence Davies: British screenwriter and film director dies aged 77
Terence Davies is known for his autobiographical films
British screenwriter and director Terence Davis has died at the age of 77.
Davies, known for his autobiographical films such as Distant Voices, Still Lives and Children died peacefully at home after a short illness, his manager confirmed in a statement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The news came via his official Instagram page which said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Terence Davies, who died peacefully at home after a short illness, today on 7th October 2023.”
He established himself with a trilogy of films - Children, Madonna and Child, and Death and Transfiguration - in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
His work often covered themes of his sexuality, as well as Catholicism.
His most recent work Netflix drama Benediction explored the life of war poet Siegfried Sassoon.
Davies also won the Cannes International Critics Prize for Distant Voices, Still Lives - a film based on his memories of life in 1940s and 1950s Liverpool.