Terrence Hardiman: Demon Headmaster star dies age 86

The actor is survived by his wife Rowena Cooper and two children

By Rhona Shennan
3 hours ago
Terrence Hardiman is best known for his role in The Demon Headmaster (Photo: BBC)

Actor Terrence Hardiman, best known for playing the title role in the CBBC series The Demon Headmaster, has died at the age of 86, his agent has said.

His death was announced “with great sadness” by Scott Marshall Partners, which said he was a “beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor”. Hardiman terrified a generation of children with his chilling performance in The Demon Headmaster, the TV series based on the children’s books of the same name by Gillian Cross.

The drama was first broadcast between 1996 and 1998. Hardiman’s imposing figure hid his piercing green eyes behind dark glasses – only removing them to hypnotise his victims.

He reprised his role for a cameo when the series was rebooted by CBBC in 2019. The stage and screen star also appeared in TV series such as The Crown, Wallander, Doctor Who and Prime Suspect. He also appeared in Colditz, Secret Army, Bergerac and Minder.

Hardiman is survived by his wife Rowena and his two children.

