These are the richest celebrities in the UK, according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2023

In the exciting world of fame and fortune, the UK is home to some seriously rich and famous folks, and the British entertainment scene is still buzzing with stars who've made it big.

According to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List announced in May, there were 171 billionaires recorded in the UK this year alone. This year’s list of the wealthiest people in the UK sees INEOS CEO Jim Ratcliffe, shoot up the rankings to second, just behind Gopi Hinduja, the owner of Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group who has held the first place for the fifth year running.

But the celebrities that made the list have also built empires that go way beyond just being famous as they're also smart business people. They know how to handle endorsements, business deals, and investments just like the power couple David and Victoria Beckham.

Today, we're looking back to the richest celebrities in the UK who made it to The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 that was released earlier this year.

Paul McCartney is the UK's richest celebrity in 2023

The richest British celebrities 2023

1. Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell: £950 million

2. JK Rowling: £875 million

3. Kirsty Bertarelli: £710 million

4. Andrew Lloyd-Webber: £504 million

5. Sir Elton John: £450 million

6. David and Victoria Beckham: £425 million