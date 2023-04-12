Holmes will have to turn herself in to authorities in order to start serving the term on 27 April

US District Judge Edward Davila determined in an 11-page decision that there was insufficient evidence to support Holmes's continued release on bail while her attorneys work to convince an appeals court that alleged misconduct during her four-month trial led to an unfair verdict.

Holmes will have to turn herself in to authorities on 27 April to begin serving the more than 11-year prison sentence Davila imposed in November 2022.

The punishment came 10 months after a jury found her guilty on four counts of fraud and conspiracy against the Thearanos investors who believed in her promises to revolutionise the health care industry. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is happening?

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arriving to appear in federal court for sentencing on 18 November 2022 in San Jose, California (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The denial of Holmes’s request to remain free is the latest twist in a long-running saga that has already been the subject of an acclaimed HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu TV series available through Disney Plus in the UK.

At its peak, Holmes’ Theranos company was valued at $9 billion (£7.2 billion), and promised to revolutionise the medical industry by developing a device that could perform a wide range of blood tests using just a few drops of blood obtained from a finger prick, rather than the traditional method of drawing blood from a vein.

The claims helped the company become a Silicon Valley sensation that raised nearly one billion US dollars (£810 million) from investors - including high-profile names like Rupert Murdoch. At one point Holmes was anointed with a $4.5 billion (£3.62 billion) personal fortune, based on her 50% stake in Theranos.

However, after investigations by journalists and regulators, it was revealed that Theranos’s technology never came close to working like Holmes and business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani boasted, resulting in the company’s scandalous collapse and a criminal case that shined a bright light on Silicon Valley greed and hubris.

How long will she be in prison?

Holmes’ prison sentence is scheduled to start roughly 20 years after she dropped out of Stanford University when she was 19 years old to start Theranos in Palo Alto, California – the same city where William Hewlett and David Packard founded a company bearing their surnames in a small garage and planted the seeds of what grew into Silicon Valley.

In November 2022 she was sentenced to 11.25 years behind bars, a stint in prison that could see her not released until mid-2034. By that time, Holmes will be 50-years old.

Holmes could still file another appeal of Davila’s latest ruling, a manoeuvre that Balwani successfully used to delay his scheduled 16 March date to begin a nearly 13-year prison sentence.

But the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected that appeal, and Balwani is now scheduled to report to a Southern California prison on 20 April. Although they had separate trials, Holmes and Balwani were accused of essentially the same crimes.

Where will she go to prison?

Davila has recommended that Holmes serves her sentence in a Texas prison. It has not yet been publicly confirmed if that will be the facility where she reports.

Unless she can find a way to stay free, Holmes will be separated from the two children she had leading up to the trial and after her conviction. Her first child, a boy, was born shortly before her trial began in September 2021.

The youngest child, whose gender has not been disclosed in court documents, was born at some point after her November sentencing. She conceived both with her current partner, William “Billy” Evans, whom she met after breaking up with Balwani in the midst of Theranos’s scandalous downfall.