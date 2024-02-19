Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A TikTok star who wowed followers with her voice and vocal talent has died of ovarian cancer at the age of 48.

Teresa Smith, who went by the handle Queenzziel0cthevoice, was best known for her cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’, and created her catchphrase “be who you are for your pride.”

The influencer had more than 730,000 followers on TikTok, and she would often go viral duetting karaoke covers of popular songs with other TikTok users. Alongside her singing talent, Smith was also known for sharing positive messages on her profile and also for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

The bio of her TikTok page has now been changed to "In Loving Great Memory Of The "Queenzzielocthevoice" following her untimely death. So, just who was Smith, what happened to her, and what tributes have been paid to her? Here's what we know.

Who was Teresa Smith?

Smith was an influencer, singer and mum. Her last post came on Valentine's Day (Wednesday February 14), when she uploaded a video showing the gifts she had been given for the day, including a card, balloons and flowers.

TikTok influencer and mum Teresa Smith, known as Queenzziel0cthevoice, has died of ovarian cancer age 48. Photo by TikTok/Queenzziel0cthevoice

What happened to Teresa Smith?

On Thursday (February 15), Smith's daughter Yolundria Rooks announced that her mum had died at the age of 48. She shared the news on a GoFundMe page she set up, where she wrote: “It is with a heavy heart to announce that my mother The Icon, The Diva, Miss Teresa Smith also known as ‘Queezielocthevoice’ has suddenly passed away.”

According to TMZ, Smith died following a battle with ovarian cancer, which had spread from her ovaries to her lungs. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Rooks has set up the GoFundMe page to raise funds for her mother's funeral. She also revealed that this is the second time the family has been hit by tragedy as her brother Josiah Smith passed away at the "tender age" of 15. She wrote: "My mother has always wanted to go home to Macon, Georgia and be buried with her son."

She continued: "As the eldest child will now be taking on full responsibility of all my younger siblings so anything that is donated beyond the funeral cost and expenses will be invested in them, their needs, and their future to finally live a peaceful life, as my mother would wanted."

A total of $17,206 (around £13,700) has been raised towards the $42,000 (around £33,300) goal at the time of writing (Monday February 19).

What tributes have been left to Teresa Smith?

Many tributes have been left to Smith on the GoFundMe page. One said: "Sorry for your loss, she was such a legend." Another said: "What a innovator! So many iconic phrases that the world uses! Rest in heaven."

One fan said: "Send positive energy to all of Queen's children and family. She was such a light and put a smile on so many peoples faces with her beautiful personality and voice. She made other people feel less alone. She’ll be missed dearly."

One person who had sung with Smith said: "I’m so sad to hear this news, and I am so sorry for your loss. QueenZ was always so kind. I joined her on live a few times and spoke to her and she was so supportive and a lovely person to talk to. I’ll still continue to sing Although enjoyment and Be who you are for your pride. May her soul rest in peace."