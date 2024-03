Family traumatised after toddler killed in 'horror' caravan fire

(L) Louisiana and her siblings, (R) aftermath of the fire. Pictures: Natasha Broadley/SWNS and Lincolnshire Police/ SWNS

A family have been left 'traumatised' after a toddler was killed in a caravan fire. Natasha Broadley, 36, was staying with her children at Sealands Caravan Park, Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, when the deadly blaze broke out.

The mum-of-four risked her life to desperately try and get three of her children to safety - Lexus, 13, Timothy, 12, and James-Dean, seven - but sadly was unable to find her two-year-old, Louisiana Brooke Dolan, through the smoke. It happened on August 23, 2021.

Nearly three years on, and the family are still ''traumatised by the horrors of that night''. An inquest into the blaze found there was not enough evidence to establish the cause of the fire and the boiler could not be blamed, despite its service history being five months out of date.

Louisianna with her siblings Lexus, Timothy and James-Dean. Picture: Natasha Broadley / SWNS

Natasha, a full-time mum, from Clipstone, Nottinghamshire, said: "I'm still completely numb. I've started to suffer from panic attacks - the smell of smoke or the sound of a fire crackling is now so triggering I break down and can't cope.

"I did everything I could to save her, but the smoke was so thick and I couldn't see a thing. Every fibre of my being wanted to stay and keep looking for her, but deep down I knew she was gone, and I needed to get out to be with my other children. No mother should have to make that decision."

The tragedy unfolded after the single mum took her four kids on a week-long summer holiday. At the start of their break, she noticed the button to start the boiler wasn't working and informed the caravan owner.

Natasha explained: "I was told it could be turned on using a lighter, but I didn't feel comfortable doing that. Three days later, someone came round to turn it on for me."

The family had booked the trip months in advance and had been enjoying Louisiana's first holiday. Natasha got in the shower with her daughter, Lexus, while Timothy, James-Dean and Louisiana watched TV in the living room.

Aftermath of the fire. Picture: Lincolnshire Police / SWNS

Moments later, the caravan suddenly filled with smoke. Natasha said: "The smoke was so dark, I couldn't even see the toilet that was only a metre away from me. I opened a window and shouted at Lexus and Timothy, who were old enough to climb out by themselves. I was screaming trying to find my youngest two.

"I managed to grab hold of James-Dean, but I couldn't find Louisiana. I was naked from the shower, frantically patting the furniture trying to find her. The smoke was so thick, it was like powder."

Once three of her children were safely outside, Natasha went back into the burning caravan to find Louisiana, but after a few minutes was eventually forced to leave her behind. Natasha added: "I did all I could, but I couldn't hold my breath any longer and I could hear my other children screaming outside. I had to throw myself out the window and then I collapsed - my kids thought I was dead."

An inquest found Louisiana died from inhalation of the products of combustion and also revealed the caravan was not fitted with a smoke alarm. The caravan park was not investigated in connection with the investigation. The family are still coming to terms with Louisiana death but are trying to find ways to carry on.

James-Dean, now seven, always talks about his little sister, and says she is still with them. Natasha is now campaigning to raise awareness around fire safety and legislation in caravans.

Natasha said: "Smoke comes before fire, and if there had been fire alarms then my daughter would still be here today. Nothing will bring her back, but I want to do all I can to make sure no other family has to go through the hell that we are."