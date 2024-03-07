Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise made a memorable stop at a Derbyshire restaurant by posing for pictures with the starstruck staff. With his trademark smile, long hair, and chic all-black outfit, the American actor dined at Restaurant Lovage in the charming village of Bakewell while filming the next instalment of Mission Impossible in the Peak District on Tuesday (March 5).

A spokesperson for Restaurant Lovage said: “We were honoured to have shared our food and hospitality with @tomcruise and his cast and crew last week. A truly humbling experience to have had such a kind and genuine group of guests join us. Mr Cruise was kind enough to offer a photo with us all and has given us permission to share. Thank you for choosing Lovage - we would be thrilled to welcome you all back again!”

Tom Cruise stands beside staff at Restaurant Lovage in Bakewell, Derbyshire, after dining there on March 5 2024. Restaurant Lovage / SWNS

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cruise, who will return as Impossible Mission Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt, in his long-running saga, filmed a car chase at Middleton Mine last Tuesday, near Matlock, where he was pictured driving a Jeep in an apparent stunt scene. The actor and his team are in fact no strangers to Derbyshire, having also filmed scenes in Darlton Quarry, Stoney Middleton, in 2021, for the action film series.