Tom Cruise dines at Bakewell restaurant and poses for pictures with starstruck staff in the Peak District
Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise made a memorable stop at a Derbyshire restaurant by posing for pictures with the starstruck staff. With his trademark smile, long hair, and chic all-black outfit, the American actor dined at Restaurant Lovage in the charming village of Bakewell while filming the next instalment of Mission Impossible in the Peak District on Tuesday (March 5).
A spokesperson for Restaurant Lovage said: “We were honoured to have shared our food and hospitality with @tomcruise and his cast and crew last week. A truly humbling experience to have had such a kind and genuine group of guests join us. Mr Cruise was kind enough to offer a photo with us all and has given us permission to share. Thank you for choosing Lovage - we would be thrilled to welcome you all back again!”
Cruise, who will return as Impossible Mission Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt, in his long-running saga, filmed a car chase at Middleton Mine last Tuesday, near Matlock, where he was pictured driving a Jeep in an apparent stunt scene. The actor and his team are in fact no strangers to Derbyshire, having also filmed scenes in Darlton Quarry, Stoney Middleton, in 2021, for the action film series.
Filming for the most recent movie was halted previously due to the Hollywood actor's strike, but it has since got going in earnest.
