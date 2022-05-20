Hollywood A-Lister Tom Cruise attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge

Tom Cruise has been a part of Hollywood royalty for nearly 40 years, starring in over 39 films.

The actor, who first made his big break with hits including Risky Business and Top Gun has gone on to win 3 Golden Globes.

Cruise attended the 75th Cannes Festival this week and received a surprise honorary Palme d’Or: the highest prize awarded at the prestigious festival.

This is the first time the Cannes Festival has been held since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about how old Cruise is and why his ex-wife Nicole Kidman was not included in his Cannes tribute.

How old is Tom Cruise?

Cruise was born on 3 July 1962, making him 59-years-old.

The actor was 21-years-old when he made his big break in Risky Business.

Tom Cruise received the Palme d’Or during the 75th annual Cannes film festival (Pic: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

When did Tom Cruise first star in Top Gun?

Cruise first starred in the action drama Top Gun in 1986 as the character Lieutenant Pete “Maverick.

The actor was only 24-year-old when he took on the acclaimed role.

Cruise has been revived for the sequel Top Gun: Maverick, nearly 30 years after the original.

He attended the UK premiere in Leicester Square, London with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge as his guests of honour.

The actor, who is a trained pilot, but was not allowed to fly the F-18 fighter jet featured in the latest film, with trained navy pilots instead performing the stunts.

What is Tom Cruise’s net worth?

Cruise is one of the richest actors in Hollywood, with an estimated net worth of $600 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Forbes Magazine listed him as the fourth highest paid actor, with an average salary of $53 million and calculated that his fifth Mission Impossible movie alone grossed $2.8billion at box offices globally.

TMZ has reported that Cruise pays $400,000 in child support towards his youngest daughter Suri.

For his revival of his role in the latest Top Gun movie, Screenrant reported he was paid a cool $13 million.

What is Tom Cruise’s height?

Cruise is 5 ft 7, or 1.7 metres tall.

The actor shared that he was “very sensitive about his height,” in an interview in 2011.

What are Tom Cruise’s best movies?

The actor has featured in 39 movies to date.

Some of his most well-known films include:

Top Gun, 1986

Top Gun was released in 1986 and was an instant hit, catapulting Cruise into global fame for his role as Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

It was a global success taking in $367 million at the box office.

The Mission Impossible series, 1996 - Present

Cruise has starred as agent Ethan Hunt, in six movies in the Mission Impossible series, with two more editions planned.

The first movie launched in 1996, along with its famous theme tune.

The most recent Mission Impossible film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is set to be released in 2023.

Minority Report, 2002

Cruise starred as cop, Chief John Anderton, in Stephen Spielberg’s futuristic dystopian thriller.

War of the Worlds, 2005

The actor played father Ray Ferier in this adaptation of H. G. Wells science fiction story in 2005.

War of the Worlds is Cruise’s fourth highest grossing film, earning over $600 million.

Cruise’s biggest grossing movie was his fifth Mission Impossible movie, Rogue Nation, which made $2.8billion at box offices globally.

Why was Nicole Kidman snubbed from Cruise’s Cannes tribute?

Cruise was surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The award featured a tribute to the Hollywood actor, including clips from many of his films, however one person was noticeably missing.

Cruise’s ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, who the actor acted alongside in three films was left out of the montage, with films the pair had been in together included, just minus his co-star.

The couple, who married after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder, went on to star in Far and Away and Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut.

However, whilst clips of these movies were shared during Cruise’s tribute, the scenes did not depict himself or Kidman.

Other Cruise co-stars were featured, with Dustin Hoffman (Rain Man), Kristen Dunst (Interview With the Vampire), Renée Zellweger (Jerry Maguire) and former flame Penelope Cruz (Vanilla Sky) making the cut.

The actor was met with a standing ovation as he received his award.