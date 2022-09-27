The couple are currently in Greece in hopes of speeding up Dustin’s recovery after a head injury

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black has revealed that he has a “long” recovery ahead, after sustaining a “serious head injury”.

The US screenwriter, 48, and Olympic diver Tom Daley, 28, live in Southwark, London with their four-year-old son Robbie.

Dustin took to Instagram to explain that he recently suffered a head injury, which has meant that he has had to travel to Greece to rehabilitate.

Alongside a series of beach snaps, he wrote: “So I vanished for a while…a month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission.

“Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative who depends on what’s in his skull to work, care and love.”

Dustin, who is known for writing the film Milk, went on to say that his husband Tom made the decision to take him to Greece to help the recovery process.

He continued: “And now I understand the road back will be long. But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off.

“I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel sage sharing a bit again.

“Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise.”

Dustin did not reveal how he was injured in the post, but shared four photos of himself and his husband enjoying the sun in Greece.

Fellow Team GB diver Matty Lee wrote: “Jheez! Looking good Lance.”

Great British Bake Off contestant Rahul Mandal said: “Get well soon! Sending loads of love.”

Author Isabel Sandoval commented: “Hope you feel better soon, Lance. Take care.”

Tom and Dustin met back in 2013, they were engaged in 2015 and married in 2017 - they tied the knot at Bovey Castle in Devon.

The couple share a child who was conceived via a surrogate in 2018.

Like many modern celebrity parents they have chosen to keep the identity of their child offline in the name of privacy.

Dustin is a celebrated activist in the LGBTQIA+ community and a founding board member of the American Foundation for Equal Rights.

His upbringing in Texas is the subject of a new documentary named Mama’s Boy which will premiere in October 2022.

