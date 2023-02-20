The 61 year old is known for his roles in films like Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down

Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor has said. He suffered the aneurysm around 2am on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

Sizemore was admitted to hospital in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. He described Sizemore’s condition as “a wait and see situation”.

Speaking to Fox News, Lago said: “He is in hospital. His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation.”

What is an intracranial aneurysm?

Intracranial aneurysm is the medical term for an aneurysm that develops inside the brain - it is also known as a cerebral aneurysm. The NHS explains that an aneurysm is “a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually where it branches”.

Most brain aneurysms only cause noticeable symptoms if they burst. If it does rupture, this leads to an “extremely serious condition known as a subarachnoid haemorrhage, where bleeding caused by the ruptured aneurysm can cause extensive brain damage and symptoms”, the NHS says.

Actor Tom Sizemore attends the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “The Expendables 3” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Symptoms of a burst brain aneurysm include:

A sudden agonising headache which has been described as a “thunderclap headache”

A stiff neck

Sickness and vomiting

Pain on looking at light

It’s unclear what exactly causes brain aneurysms to develop, although some risk factors have been identified, like smoking, high blood pressure and a family history of brain aneurysms.

Who is Tom Sizemore?

Sizemore, 61, is an American actor, best known for his roles in films like Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down. He has also appeared in TV shows such as China Beach, Robbery Homicide Division, Hawaii Five-0, The Red Road, Shooter and Twin Peaks.

Born 29 November 1961 in Detroit, Michigan, Sizemore has a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, and in 2006 he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offence.

Tom Sizemore attends the world premiere red carpet for “Night of the Tommyknockers” at the Fine Arts Theatre on November 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images)

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film Born Killers. Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

He was married to actress Maeve Quinlan in 1996, however the two later divorced in 1999 due to issues surrounding his drug problems - in 2010, Sizemore appeared in the third season of the VH1 show Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew, later renamed Rehab with Dr Drew. He also appeared on an episode of Dr Phil in 2013 in an episode called “Explosive Relationships”, in which he talked about his career, fame, his struggles with substance abuse and his relationship with Fleiss.