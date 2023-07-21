Legendary American jazz singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Telling news your way
Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
16 minutes ago
Legendary jazz singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. (Credit: Getty Images)

Legendary jazz singer Tony Bennett has died aged 96.

Bennett's cause of death has not yet been revealed. In 2021, it was announced that the singer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease five years earlier.

He continued to tour and perform into his later years before retiring due to his illness. His last performance was on 5 August 2021 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Bennett's stellar career spanned more than seven decades, selling more than 50 million records worldwide and picking up 20 Grammy Awards for his work. His biggest hits include 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' and 'The Way You Look Tonight', the later of which was a cover of a 1936 Fred Astaire hit.

He was introduced to a younger audience through his highly-successful collaborations with pop star Lady Gaga in the 2010s. The pair shared a close friendship while performing and recording the 2014 album 'Cheek to Cheek' and the 2021 album 'Love for Sale'.

More to follow.

