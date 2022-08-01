Excited Londoners headed to a Tony Hawk tribute act on Saturday night, not expecting to see the actual skateboarding legend on stage.

Tony Hawk attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's "Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off" at The Bungalow on March 30, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Keen Londoners headed to Signature Brew in Haggerston on Saturday night to enjoy Tony Hawk Pro Skater tribute band, The 900.

However, fans were surprised when the actual American skateboarder, Tony Hawk, joined the band on stage.

The 900 are the ‘UK’s first and only Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater cover band’ - and they perform the songs used in the video game, also named Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

They had planned to welcome Tony on stage for many months, but kept it a secret to surprise their fans.

Tony was praised by The 900 for “nailing 2 iconic songs” - Goldfinger’s Superman and Agent Orange’s Bloodstains.

Tony Hawk on stage at Signature Brew in Haggerston, East London on Saturday night (30 July 2022) with tribute band The 900 (Credit The 900 Facebook video)

He is 54-years-old and lives in San Diego.

Tony became a professional skateboarder at 14-years-old.

He completed the first "900" skateboarding trick in 1999.

He has been married to Catherine Goodman since 2015.

His net worth is $140 million (around £115 million).

Tony Hawk

His Career: Tony Hawk is an American professional skateboarder and entrepreneur.

He turned pro in 1982, and a decade later he set up his own skateboard company, Birdhouse.

Tony retired from professional skating in 1999 - however he continued performing at the annual X games until 2003.

And last year, he returned once again to the X Games to participate in the Vert Best Trick event, where he came fourth out of nine competitors.

He debuted his skateboarding video game series, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, in 1999 - and it has so far spawned 18 titles, including ten main-series titles, four spin-offs, and four repackages.

Tony has featured in many movies as a skateboarder, including Thrashin’ (1986), Gleaming the Cube (1989), and xXx (2002).

He has also appeared as himself in multiple titles, including The New Guy (2002) Deck Dogz (2004), and Drake & Josh Go Hollywood (2006).

Tony skateboarded in a fat suit for Jackass: The Movie (2002) and returned for Jackass Number Two (2006) skateboarding through an obstacle course.

Catherine Goodman and Tony Hawk attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

His Successes: Tony is famously known for being the first person to have completed the ‘900’ skateboard trick.

The trick is to complete two-and-a-half mid-air revolutions on a skateboard.

It took him 12 attempts, but he completed it in 1999.

Between 1983 and 2003, he had won 64 skateboarding contests including in the Summer World Series (1983), the NSA Pro Finals (1989 and 1991) and the X Games (1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2002 and 2002).

His Childhood: Anthony Frank Hawk was born on 12 May 1968, in San Diego to parents Nancy and Frank.

He was raised in San Diego with his three older siblings; Pat, Lenore and Steve.

Tony had an IQ of 144 and was placed in advanced classes throughout school.

He attended Jean Farb Middle School for one year, before moving around high school’s a couple of times.

He graduated from Torrey Pines High School in 1986.

Due to his early and successful career, he was able to buy his first house during his senior year of high school (year 13/upper sixth form).

His Money: According to Celebrity Net Worth , Tony Hawk has a net worth of $140 million (around £115 million).

He is the wealthiest skateboarder in the world, according to Slice .

His Relationships: Tony married his first wife, Cindy Dunbar, in 1990.

The pair had a son, Riley, in 1992 - but a year later, they got divorced.

Riley has been a professional skateboarder since he was 13-year-old, following in his dad’s footsteps.

In 1996, Tony married Erin Lee and had two children, Spencer (1999) and Keegan (2001), before getting divorced in 2004.

Keegan is a musician, better known by his stage name Gupi.

Tony married Lhotse Merriam, in 2006 and got divorced in 2011.

They had his only daughter, Kadence, in 2008.

Tony has now been married to British artist Catherine Goodman since 2015.

Their wedding ceremony took place in Limerick, Ireland.