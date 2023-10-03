Matthew Robinson is a man on a humanitarian mission - this is why he left reality TV behind

Matthew Robinson has seen all sides of human life in the last few years. The television editor worked on primetime TV shows, including big hitters such as The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent - but became disenchanted and wanted to make a difference to people's lives.

This led to a new career as a humanitarian film-maker in 2016, working with Islamic international charity Muntada Aid, helping to document the plight of refugees. Starting in Greece to talk to those fleeing Syria and Iraq, he later went to Syria, Iraq, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Bangladesh. Now the London-based filmmaker has written a book to share his experiences, which also include time working on food and water distribution in the desert in Somalia and Yemen and a rickshaw challenge in Pakistan.

Matthew Robinson - Muhammad Abdul Mateen - has written 104 In The Shade

Discussing his humanitarian experiences, Matthew, 50, tells me his work has caused him to become desensitised to the horrors he witnessed.

There are some things he can’t block out though, even now. A Rohingya woman in her twenties, in a Ukhia refugee camp, retold her account of violence and gang rape by the army and civilian soldiers in Myanmar.

Recounting the murder of her husband and four-year-old son that took place in front of her eyes, the woman was accompanied by her six-year-old daughter whose blank expression sharply juxtaposed her mother’s uncontrollable sobs.

It was the woman’s unfathomable pain that stuck with Robinson, more than the graphic details of the story itself. He remembers sitting in an air-conditioned mini-bus an hour later, sipping ice-cold water, listening to music and filming Instagram stories. Robinson was struck with the realisation that the woman and child remained in the hot camp, devastated, whilst he moved on to the next place.

Finding this experience extremely hard to discuss, Robinson says he’s surprised he can talk to me about it without crying. Alongside having therapy, he wrote a poem in an attempt to process this particular expedition. He reads out the last line: “where are they now, I don’t know, same tent, same hill, mother and daughter existing with the dead.”

Robinson grew up in Wick, Gloucestershire, with a seemingly idyllic childhood that sharply contrasts the adult life he’s chosen to lead (although he did have childhood dreams of becoming Indiana Jones).

He worked as a TV editor, working on some of Britain’s favourite shows such as X-Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and The Only Way is Essex, or Towie. After 17 years, the humanitarian realised his job didn’t benefit him mentally, nor did it align with his beliefs as a Muslim.

In 2016, he became a videographer for Muntada Aid – a Muslim charity based in South West London – describing it as “the best thing [he] ever did”.

"I changed my career at the age of 43 and found my calling in life, which shows that it's never too late to make a change or go for a goal in life that you previously felt was out of reach or just a daydream."

“If you feel it but don’t hear it, you’re going straight to Jannah!”

Robinson has documented refugees fleeing Syria and Iraq in Greece, refugee camps in Lebanon and Turkey, food and water distributions in the desert in Somalia and Yemen and open-heart surgery on babies in Tanzania.

In one instance, Robinson recounts a near-death experience in Yemen after a misunderstanding that saw him go through a checkpoint without authorisation. Two soldiers approached the vehicles with guns, as Robinson screamed in terror whilst preparing for violence.

He reflects, “I remembered the words of brother Jawad: “If you feel it but don’t hear it, you’re going straight to Jannah!” - Jannah being the final resting place of the righteous in Islamic teaching.

I asked Matthew what encourages him to put himself in such dangerous situations. After all, most people would rather sit at home on the sofa than be approached by a soldier with an RPG. Admitting it sounds clichéd, he says it’s his desire to help people that spurs him on: “I do this work because it feels like it’s the right thing for me to do, to use my skills to help people. This work needs to be done and I feel that I can do it well.”

‘104 in The Shade’

His new book, ‘104 in The Shade’, aims to be an honest retelling of some of these experiences. Whilst wanting to leave a legacy for his children, Robinson’s drive for writing the book was to highlight injustices happening around the world.

"What I want people to take away from the book is what life is like for a third of the planet, maybe more. Children that don’t get an education. Kids born into prostitution in places like Bangladesh. Refugees that are passport-less, state-less with no rights and no work. I want people to realise the importance of aid work and how one small action can have a huge impact of someone’s life. And it can, I’ve seen it first-hand.

"I wanted to share the experiences I have had with the broader world. To show how so many people are forced to live due to circumstances beyond their control, such as war, drought, famine and other natural disasters. How their human rights vary depending on their place of birth.”

“Islam has grounded me”

Matthew grew up Anglican but the teachings of the Church of England never resonated with him.

In 2001, he converted to Islam after marrying his now ex-wife, also Muslim. His chosen name is Muhammad Abdul Mateen.

Robinson hopes the book will show a side of Islam not often showcased in western media.

“As someone who embraced Islam as an adult, Islam has grounded me and helped me to refocus on how I want to live my life and what legacy I want to leave behind. Especially as helping others forms such a huge part of the faith. Islam has helped me make sense of a very confusing world, which never ceases to surprise or amaze me at every turn.”

