OnlyFans TV have set out on a new venture to turn Towie’s Chloe Sims and her family into the UK Kardashians.

(L-R) Frankie Sims, Chloe Sims and Demi Sims attend ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall on November 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Chloe Sims joined ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex in 2011, followed by her sister Demi in 2018 and another sister Frankie in 2019.

On Friday (15 July), Chloe, 40, Frankie, 27, and Demi, 25, announced they were leaving the reality TV show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And just four days later, it has been revealed that they are hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Kardashian sisters as they star in their own TV show.

Chloe announced the news via her Instagram account yesterday (19 July), writing: “It’s official. The Sims family finally have their own show and we are so excited to share the brand new concept exclusively on OFTV.”

The series will also feature their brother Charlie, 30, and his makeup artist fiancée Georgia Shults, 30.

Only Fans TV is a free video platform with non-pornographic content, where viewers can watch original entertainment from a range of Only Fans creators.

The initial deal with the platform is a six-figure sum which could rise to millions upon success of the show - which has a working title House of Sims.

As part of the deal the Sims family will also open OnlyFans accounts which will feature Instagram-style pictures, but no explicit content.

The new show, which also features no nudity, is set to be broadcast at the start of next year and will be available to watch for free on the OFTV app.

The publicity pictures show The Sims family in full leather outfits, with the girls donning high heels.

The Sims family hope to steer away from Essex and spend a lot of the series on their travels in the USA.

Chloe told MailOnline: “I get people will want to compare this to TOWIE, but this is a different concept; this will be a fly-on-the-wall insight into our lives as a family, currently calling it House of Sims as a working title.

“It will be completely real, and we’re really excited to bring our viewers along on a big unfiltered adventure.