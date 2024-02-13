Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has paid tribute to her “amazing” husband, who she described as her “everything”, after he unexpectedly passed away aged 35.

Ashley Brown, who was a “much-loved father, son, brother, uncle and soulmate”, died on 2 February – leaving behind his wife Kerry and their two daughters Macie and Ellie, aged five and 14.

Talking to our sister paper Northampton Chronicle, Kerry said: “He was funny and loved a bit of banter. He was an amazing dad and very much a family man. We were his everything.

“He loved a good party, he was the party animal. He loved the banter and always made me laugh.

“His favourite thing was being at home, cooking a meal and watching a film together. He loved being at home with family. He was amazing, he’s my everything.”

Ashley and Kerry had been together since they were 16 years old, having met through a mutual friend when they were in lower school. They got married in May 2017 and lived in together in Crick, Northamptonshire.

Ashley’s death was described as “very sudden and unexpected” and his loved ones are still waiting to find out the cause of his tragic death at just 35 years old.

After Kerry’s world was turned upside down at the start of the month, her close friend and neighbour Kaytie Plumb set up a fundraiser to support the family in any way she could. She hoped the money would help with funeral costs, Ashley’s daughters’ futures and to ease the stress of daily life moving forward.

Kaytie shared that the last thing she wanted Kerry to do is have to worry about finances when they eventually attempt to return to their daily lives. The GoFundMe page has raised more than £4,500 and Kerry is “blown away” by the amount of support offered to her and her daughters.

“It means so much,” Kerry told this newspaper. “I don’t think Ashley realised and knew how much he was loved. The village has been amazing.”