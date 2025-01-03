Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a footballer and father who suddenly died on New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad-of-two Michael Downey died on Wednesday, January 1, leaving behind his wife Aine, and children Pippa and Teddy. From County Armagh, Northern Ireland, the former footballer’s death has left a shockwave of grief in its tracks.

A death notice, published on FuneralTimes, states only that Downey died “suddenly” with no cause of death or further explanation given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former club Lurgan Celtic has been left rocked by his death, posting an emotional tribute on social media.

Michael Downey died “suddenly” on New Year’s Day.

A statement on the club’s Facebook page said: “Michael signed for the club from Linfield and went on to captain the club for a number of seasons and lifted the Radcliffe Cup alongside Raymey Fitz, after doing his cruciate a few weeks before the final.

“Michael was a great footballer, but more importantly a great person that served our club immaculately over the years whilst achieving so much for/with us.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many teammates he played alongside during his career, members of both the club and community, as well as club supporters who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news at this most difficult of times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another statement from Oxford Sunnyside FC added: “The club members and committee would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family of Michael Downey. Michael was a very talented player who represented the club at youth level and played with many of our existing first team players during his senior football career.

“A very sad time for his family and friends. All our thoughts and prayers with his loved ones.

“His former team mates and friends are devastated to learn of his passing.”

Downey is survived by his wife, children, sisters Lisa, Laura and Louise and in-law siblings Noeleen, Roisin and Sean.