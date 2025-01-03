Tributes paid to Michael Downey after former footballer and father-of-two died "suddenly"
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dad-of-two Michael Downey died on Wednesday, January 1, leaving behind his wife Aine, and children Pippa and Teddy. From County Armagh, Northern Ireland, the former footballer’s death has left a shockwave of grief in its tracks.
A death notice, published on FuneralTimes, states only that Downey died “suddenly” with no cause of death or further explanation given.
Former club Lurgan Celtic has been left rocked by his death, posting an emotional tribute on social media.
A statement on the club’s Facebook page said: “Michael signed for the club from Linfield and went on to captain the club for a number of seasons and lifted the Radcliffe Cup alongside Raymey Fitz, after doing his cruciate a few weeks before the final.
“Michael was a great footballer, but more importantly a great person that served our club immaculately over the years whilst achieving so much for/with us.
“Our sincere condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many teammates he played alongside during his career, members of both the club and community, as well as club supporters who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news at this most difficult of times.”
Another statement from Oxford Sunnyside FC added: “The club members and committee would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family of Michael Downey. Michael was a very talented player who represented the club at youth level and played with many of our existing first team players during his senior football career.
“A very sad time for his family and friends. All our thoughts and prayers with his loved ones.
“His former team mates and friends are devastated to learn of his passing.”
Downey is survived by his wife, children, sisters Lisa, Laura and Louise and in-law siblings Noeleen, Roisin and Sean.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.