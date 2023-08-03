Tributes are pouring in for a "bubbly and beautiful" nine-year-old girl who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision in Yorkshire.
Alice Williams was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing on Kings Cross Street. She was out walking with her family when it occurred.
She was rushed to hospital but sadly died on July 12 as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Alice's family paid tribute to the nine year old in a statement which reads: "Alice was a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day. We desperately miss her and will never be able to comprehend her shocking death."
Jenna Walker, the headteacher at St Mary's Catholic Primary School which Alice attended, also gave a touching tribute, saying: "Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl. She was someone who was gentle, kindhearted, and full of smiles.
"Her loss has left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family."
West Yorkshire Police are still investigating the situation and enquiries remain ongoing with the force's Major Collision Enquiry team. A 53-year-old man remains on police bail.
Anyone with information, such as dash cam footage, is asked to contact DS Steve Suggitt using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230379650. Visit the force's official website for further contact details.