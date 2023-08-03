Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Child dies while playing hide-and-seek with friends
Wilko on brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Climate activists loaded into police vans after six hours on Rishi Sunak's roof
TUI, easyJet, Ryanair and Emirates cancel flights as strikes loom
'Bubbly' young girl dies after being struck by car on pedestrian crossing
Interest rates hit highest levels since 2008 - and now are at 5.25%
Breaking

Alice Williams: tributes pour in for 'bubbly and beautiful' young girl killed in Halifax crash

Alice Williams was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Halifax, Yorkshire

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
3 minutes ago

Tributes are pouring in for a "bubbly and beautiful" nine-year-old girl who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision in Yorkshire.

Alice Williams was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing on Kings Cross Street. She was out walking with her family when it occurred.

She was rushed to hospital but sadly died on July 12 as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Most Popular
Alice Williams was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Halifax, Yorkshire - Credit: West Yorkshire PoliceAlice Williams was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Halifax, Yorkshire - Credit: West Yorkshire Police
Alice Williams was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Halifax, Yorkshire - Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Alice's family paid tribute to the nine year old in a statement which reads: "Alice was a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day. We desperately miss her and will never be able to comprehend her shocking death."

Jenna Walker, the headteacher at St Mary's Catholic Primary School which Alice attended, also gave a touching tribute, saying: "Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl. She was someone who was gentle, kindhearted, and full of smiles.

"Her loss has left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family."

West Yorkshire Police are still investigating the situation and enquiries remain ongoing with the force's Major Collision Enquiry team. A 53-year-old man remains on police bail.

Anyone with information, such as dash cam footage, is asked to contact DS Steve Suggitt using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230379650. Visit the force's official website for further contact details.

Related topics:HalifaxWest Yorkshire Police