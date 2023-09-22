The family of a little girl who died after falling from a Portsmouth tower block have paid an emotional tribute to her

The family of an eight-year-old girl who fell to her death from a tower block have paid tribute to her, describing her as a “beautiful soul”.

Police and paramedics were called at 6.50pm on Thursday, 24 August after Minnie Rae Dunn fell from a balcony in Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. Despite being treated by medics she later died.

An investigation is continuing and today Minnie’s family has paid tribute to her.

Minnie Rae Dunn, who died after falling from a tower block balcony in Portsmouth Picture released by Hampshire police

Minnie’s mum Rebecca said: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much. I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy."

Minnie’s grandmother Dot and grandfather Ian said: “Minnie had a big heart. Everybody loved her. She had lots of friends and had recently come back from a two-week holiday which she loved and where she made lots of friends. Minnie liked singing and dancing and going on her trampoline and playing with her grandad who would run after her and make her laugh. Minnie was a savvy sensible child. We are going to miss you so much- our beautiful princess."

Minnie Rae Dunn died after falling from a balcony at Pickwick House in Portsmouth in August

Aunt Bianca stated: “Minnie was a beautiful soul with a big heart who had so much love for everyone, Whenever you were greeted by Minnie it would be with the biggest, warmest smile which would light your day. Minnie adored her family and friends and was loved by everyone. She would make you smile at the smallest of things and had a heart that never stopped loving."

Minnie's siblings - Porscha ,TJ, and Alisha - said: “Although our time was short together we will always cherish the times we did have, and we will always love you. You have always and will always be an angel”.

Aunt Nats said: “Rest in peace Princess. Forever in our hearts love Nat, Alan and the kids.”

Floral tributes left after Minnie Rae Dunn's death Picture: Habibur Rahman

Nan Jane and brother and sister Leon and Ava said: “Minnie we will always miss you, we will always keep your memory alive. We love you Minnie. You will always be in our heart and memories and we will see you again one day beautiful girl."